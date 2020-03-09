Staunton: Restricted traffic on North Augusta Street beginning Tuesday

A contractor working for the city will be closing a portion of the southbound lane of North Augusta Street in Staunton to install city sewer lines.

Beginning Tuesday, the southbound lane of North Augusta Street will be closed between Frederick and Beverley streets. The northbound lane will remain open.

The work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, March 13. The timing of the project is subject to change as a result of inclement weather conditions or operational delays.

Traffic will be detoured around the work zone for the duration of the project and several parking spaces will be blocked on the corner of Frederick and Lewis streets to allow for detour traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly to avoid delays and to be mindful of city workers.

Questions?

Please contact Lyle Hartt in Public Works at 540.332.3892.

