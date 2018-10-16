Staunton: Restoration project planned for stream in Gypsy Hill Park

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The stream that runs through Gypsy Hill Park will soon get some needed improvements.

The City of Staunton is planning a restoration project on portions of the stream to restore its eroded bank and reduce the amount of sediment and nutrients draining into the water. The project will beautify the bank while reducing runoff, pollutants and erosion.

Staunton residents will have the opportunity to preview and discuss the plans with City engineers and engineering firm The Timmons Group during information sessions held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 and Nov. 8 on the first floor of City Hall. Maps will be set up in the hallway outside of Council Chambers, and the City will be collecting feedback on the proposed project.

Plans include the addition of vegetation along the stream’s bank and the replacement of several trees along the bank to reduce erosion and pollutants.

“It’s important that we continue to maintain and preserve the City’s natural resources,” said City Engineer Nickie Mills. “For the health of the stream and the aquatic life that inhabits it, and for the long-term health of our local waterways, this restoration project is vital.”

The project will also help the City meet its requirement under the federal Clean Water Act for Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL). TMDL is a calculation of the maximum amount of a pollutant that a body of water can receive while still meeting water quality standards.

Work is scheduled to begin next fall and last approximately six months to a year.

Disruptions in the park are expected to be minimal. Once the project begins, residents and park visitors can learn more about it on the City’s social media channels, in particular, the City of Staunton’s Facebook page.

To learn more about the City’s watershed preservation efforts, check out Staunton Stormwater on Facebook.

For more information, contact the City’s Engineering Department at 540.332.3858.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment