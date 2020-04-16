Staunton response to COVID-19: Latest update
In the midst of COVID-19, Mayor Carolyn Dull addresses the personal and professional impact the pandemic is having in the City of Staunton, the resiliency and creativity of the community in adapting, and the example set by residents, businesses, and city staff during this challenging time. View the video online at www.staunton.va.us/COVID-19.
City Council Budget Work Session
Thursday at 5:30 p.m., City Council will be participating in an electronic meeting to discuss the FY 2021 budget. Residents can listen on line at www.ci.staunton.va.us/
Stimulus Payments Arriving Soon
For those who are expecting a stimulus payment, the IRS has created an online tool called Get My Payment, that can be used to check on the status of the payment. Your Social Security number, date of birth and mailing address are required in order to track your payment.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.