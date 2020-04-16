Staunton response to COVID-19: Latest update

In the midst of COVID-19, Mayor Carolyn Dull addresses the personal and professional impact the pandemic is having in the City of Staunton, the resiliency and creativity of the community in adapting, and the example set by residents, businesses, and city staff during this challenging time. View the video online at www.staunton.va.us/COVID-19.

City Council Budget Work Session



Thursday at 5:30 p.m., City Council will be participating in an electronic meeting to discuss the FY 2021 budget. Residents can listen on line at www.ci.staunton.va.us/ government/city-council or on local cable channel 7.

Stimulus Payments Arriving Soon

For those who are expecting a stimulus payment, the IRS has created an online tool called Get My Payment, that can be used to check on the status of the payment. Your Social Security number, date of birth and mailing address are required in order to track your payment.

