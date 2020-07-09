Staunton real estate taxes due July 13

The deadline for Staunton real estate taxes is Monday, July 13.

City Hall remains closed until July 13, so taxpayers who still need to make their payment by the July 13 deadline may do so by using the city box, pay by phone option or online.

Additional information on how to conduct business with the city can be found on the city website.

City Hall will be open to the public beginning July 13 with safety protocols in place to protect building visitors and employees. Anyone planning to come to City Hall to pay taxes in person should review the guidelines that will be posted to the Staunton website Friday afternoon.

