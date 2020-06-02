Staunton Public Library to resume limited services beginning next week

The Staunton Public Library will resume limited services beginning the week of June 8.

Patrons will be able to return materials to the outdoor book drop, place holds on Staunton Public Library items, and schedule an appointment to pick up their arrived holds. The building itself will remain closed and the library will not be accepting book donations until further notice. For full information regarding available assistance, safety precautions, and pick up instructions, please visit the library’s COVID-19 response site for the latest service update.

Monday, June 8 – Book Drops

On Monday, June 8, the library will reopen its outdoor book drop to start accepting returned materials. Please stagger returns by using the following schedule as much as possible:

Monday: Last names beginning with letters A – C

Tuesday: Last names D – H

Wednesday: Last names I – M

Thursday: Last names N – S

Friday: Last names T – Z

If the book drop appears to be full, please keep materials and try again on another day. No overdue fines are being charged.

Wednesday, June 10 – Placing Holds

Beginning Wednesday, June 10, patrons will be able to place holds on Staunton Public Library items to be picked up at the Staunton Public Library. Courier service between Valley Libraries locations will not resume at this time. Patrons can place holds by logging into their account at www.valleylibraries.org or calling 540.332.3902 to receive assistance from a staff member.

Thursday, June 11 – Pick-Up Service

Thursday, June 11 will be the first day to schedule an appointment to pick up library materials. Patrons must schedule a timeslot in advance and will only be able to pick up arrived holds. Information on how to schedule appointments will be announced on the library’s website and social media next week.

Pick-up service will be available by appointment:

Monday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: Noon – 4 p.m.

