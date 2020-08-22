Staunton Public Library opening for Grab & Go services beginning Sept. 2

The Staunton Public Library will reopen to the public for Grab & Go services starting Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The library will resume in-person services with safety precautions in place, consistent with guidance issued by the federal and state governments. Limited curbside pick-up service appointments will still be available. The public is encouraged to continue to use this service and the library’s digital collections as they are the safest methods of accessing library services.

The full schedule for in-person Grab & Go and curbside pick-up service appointments is available online at www.StauntonLibrary.org, along with additional details about what materials will be available for public use.

Individuals who visit the library in person should be aware of safety protocols in place for the protection of the public and employees. Among those protocols:

No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, is permitted to enter.

Visitors are expected to comply with Virginia’s Executive Order 63, which requires that all patrons aged 10 and over must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose when inside a local government building.

Visitors are expected to maintain physical distancing at all times of at least six feet from others.

For the safety of everyone, the library requests that you limit your in-person visit to 30 minutes. Please be ready to grab & go: use the library’s catalog at www.valleylibraries.org in advance, and place holds to have materials pulled and waiting for you to reduce the amount of browsing time. Library staff will continue to offer personalized reading suggestions, reading lists, and displays to help you select materials quickly.

A limited number of public computers will be available, and each person will be limited to 30 minutes per day. Printing and copying will be available. When possible, use the library’s wi-fi network from the parking lot in the safety of your car or at the picnic tables outside. Take advantage of the library’s convenient mobile print option to send your documents to the printer from home before coming into the building to pick them up.

To encourage proper safety protocols, you will see some adjustments to the facility including

Sneeze guards at all public service desks

Floor markings to help visitors maintain six-foot physical distance from others

Very limited seating options

Reduction in the number of internet computers available

Closure of the reading room, silent study room, and the entire second floor to public access

