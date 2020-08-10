Staunton provides updates on response to weekend flooding

The City of Staunton continues to actively respond to the flooding resulting from severe rainfall on Saturday.

The response has been greatly aided and accelerated by the overwhelming assistance of community members who have volunteered their time, talents and resources.

“We are extremely heartened by the generous and united response of our city coming together in an amazing show of teamwork to help friends, neighbors, and affected businesses in recovery efforts,” said Mayor Andrea Oakes. “Even in the face of continuing community challenges, Staunton’s spirit stays strong and resilient.”

How to Report Damage – email address now available:

Fire/rescue and building officials have completed an initial damage assessment across the city.

Individuals and businesses may report damage by telephone at 540.332.3960 or by email at floodreport@ci.staunton.va.us .

If you call, please be prepared to leave a voicemail message due to the expected high volume of calls.City staff will respond to your report as quickly as possible.Reports should include name, address and telephone number.

Status of Street/Sidewalk Cleanup:

All streets in Staunton are open to vehicular traffic, but some sidewalks remain closed due to damage.Crews continue to work as quickly as possible to respond to widespread cleanup needs.

The city is continuing today with removal of mud and other debris in the downtown service district.

Trash Disposal/Pickup:

Curbside trash collection will continue Monday and Tuesday along Lewis, Central and Augusta streets between Churchville Avenue and Johnson Street; along Beverley Street between Lewis and Market streets; and on Byers Street.Debris should be placed curbside for collection.

Contractor hauls of flood debris will be accepted without charge at Augusta Regional Landfill through Saturday, August 14.

Individuals and businesses are strongly encouraged to remove debris and trash from outdoor collection points on their properties as quickly as possible.Rainfall is forecast in the days ahead, and remaining debris and trash increases the potential for additional flooding.

Public Parking/Public Facilities:

Due to continued flood impacts, the resumption of parking fees at city-operated parking facilities, originally planned for Tuesday, Aug. 11, will be postponed until Monday, Aug. 17.

Gypsy Hill Park is open to the public.However, visitors to the park should be aware that some areas including sidewalks and pedestrian bridges were impacted by the flooding and are inaccessible due to safety concerns.

Removal of Damaged/Abandoned Vehicles:

While many vehicles have been removed, owners are strongly encouraged to remove remaining vehicles that are blocking streets or sidewalks or other public areas as quickly as possible to facilitate flood cleanup and recovery efforts.Owners are responsible for making arrangements to have inoperable vehicles towed if necessary.

General Public Safety Information:

Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to be observant and aware of areas that may still be impacted by debris or high water and to exercise caution when traveling through those areas and areas where crews are working.

City officials encourage individuals to continue to observe public health guidelines regarding face coverings and physical distancing as flood cleanup and recovery efforts continue.

