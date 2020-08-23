Staunton provides update on Saturday night’s localized flooding

Localized flooding resulting from significant rainfall last night in Staunton had major impacts on the Wharf District along Byers Street, where several establishments experienced high water conditions.

While some roads were closed temporarily last night due to the flooding, normal street operations have resumed with the exception of a signal outage at the intersection of Greenville and Richmond avenues.

Public Works crews worked overnight and are continuing this morning with attention focused on Byers Street and the Wharf parking lot, with spot cleanup in other locations in the city. Operations are expected to be completed by midday.

The Staunton Downtown Development Association is coordinating flood recovery volunteers and funneling resources from the donated stockpile to those in need.

Visit the SDDA website to find out what donations are needed and how best to help.

