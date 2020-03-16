Staunton provides update on city response to COVID-19 virus

The City of Staunton COVID-19 Response Team convened on Friday, March 13, for its first formal meeting to initiate specific actions to address the rapidly evolving public health situation involving the virus and potential impacts to the local community.

The city continues to encourage the public to consult trusted and verified information sources in making decisions for themselves, their families and their businesses.

The public is reminded to continue checking the City of Staunton website for further developments concerning the city’s response to COVID-19.

In consultation with the Virginia Department of Health, the city announces the following changes to its operations:

Events

In response to recent developments, including yesterday’s guidance from the Centers for Disease Control to cancel or postpone events with 50 or more participants, no events or activities with 50 or more participants are permitted on city property or in city facilities through April 15. Events with fewer than 50 participants will be evaluated by city staff on a case-by-case basis. The city will reassess conditions in mid-April to determine whether an extension of this restriction is warranted. While the city regrets the inconvenience and disruption that may be caused by this announcement, significant concerns about public health and safety require that this action be taken.

Public Access to City Offices

City offices are presently open for business. However, to minimize the risk of transmission of the virus, we strongly encourage individuals to use www.ci.staunton.va.us for online services or to transact city business by telephone or email. A city directory is accessible at www.ci.staunton.va.us/government/contact-us.

Staunton Public Library

Through April 15, the Staunton Public Library is closed. Library staff will provide separately a summary of digital resources and will remain available to assist patrons by telephone and email.

HEART Programs

As announced previously, Staunton Parks and Recreation’s HEART before and after school programs are suspended and will resume when Staunton City Schools reopen.

Staunton Parks and Recreation

All other programs, activities and events conducted in facilities managed by Staunton Parks and Recreation are suspended through April 15. City parks, including Gypsy Hill Golf Course but excluding indoor facilities, remain open for use by individuals.

