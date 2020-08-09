Staunton provides details on flood cleanup efforts
The City of Staunton continues to actively respond to the flooding resulting from severe rainfall last night. Please follow the City’s social media platforms – www.facebook.com/
How to Report Damage:
- Fire/rescue and building officials are conducting a comprehensive damage assessment across the city for safety purposes and to collect data for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management in order to develop a request for financial assistance.
- Individuals and businesses may report damage by telephone at 540.332.3960. If you call, please be prepared to leave a voicemail message due to the expected high volume of calls.City staff will respond to your report as quickly as possible.Reports should include name, address and telephone number.
Status of Street/Sidewalk Clean up:
- All streets in Staunton are open to vehicular traffic, but some sidewalks remain closed due to damage.Crews continue to work as quickly as possible to respond to widespread cleanup needs.
- The city will assist with removal of mud in the downtown service district but no sooner than Monday. Available resources are otherwise committed today to recovery efforts.
Trash Disposal/Pick up:
- Beginning today at 3 pm curbside trash collection will be provided along Lewis, Central and Augusta streets between Churchville Avenue and Johnson Street; along Beverley Street between Lewis and Market streets; and on Byers Street.Debris should be placed curbside for collection.
- In the days ahead, the city may consider further collections in addition to the regular schedule.
- Public use site at Augusta Regional Landfill, normally closed on Sundays, will be open for disposal of flood debris beginning at 1:00 p.m. today. The facility will remain open until 5:00 p.m.
Removal of Damaged/Abandoned Vehicles:
- Vehicle owners are strongly encouraged to remove vehicles that are blocking streets or sidewalks or other public areas as quickly as possible to facilitate flood cleanup and recovery efforts.Owners are responsible for making arrangements to have inoperable vehicles towed if necessary.
- The city plans to announce a deadline for voluntary vehicle removal, after which the city will make arrangements to remove vehicles.
General Public Safety Information:
- Individuals are strongly discouraged from visiting downtown this afternoon and this evening to reduce traffic congestion and interference with cleanup and recovery efforts.
- Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to be observant and aware of areas that may still be impacted by debris or high water and to exercise caution when traveling through those areas and areas where crews are working.
- City officials encourage individuals to continue to observe public health guidelines regarding face coverings and physical distancing as flood cleanup and recovery efforts continue.
- There are no water quality issues related to the flooding, and no known water outages at this time.
