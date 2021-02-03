Staunton property reassessment: Residential values up 10.86 percent

The Staunton City Assessor’s Office has completed the 2021 property reassessment.

There are 11,249 taxable properties located in the city. When all are averaged together, taxable properties in the city increased in valuation by 10.14 percent.

Individual neighborhoods and sections of the city change at different rates and assessments of individual properties will vary from the average change for the city overall.

Reassessments occur in the city every two years.

Taxable properties in the city increased by 7.67 percent in 2019.

2021 Reassessment Highlights

Residential properties: 10.86 percent average increase

Commercial properties: 7.92 percent average increase

Industrial properties: 1.85 percent average increase

Vacant land: 11.62 percent average increase

New Construction Added: $15,906,277

Questions?

Reassessment notices have been mailed to property owners. General FAQs about the City Assessor’s Office, the assessment process and the appeals process (under General FAQs) can be found at www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/city-assessor.

The City Assessor’s Office can be contacted via telephone at 540.332.3827, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

