Staunton Police using texts to get feedback on how well they’re serving you

The Staunton Police Department will be using a text-message service to get feedback from locals after interactions with officers and public safety dispatchers.

This new service uses text messaging to contact some 911 callers and others that have recently reported or been involved in non-life-threatening incidents. These text messages are sent hours or days after the incident and will ask citizens to take a quick survey about their experience with the 911 Center. It will also allow citizens to provide their own comments and feedback.

This new product, called PowerEngage, will give access to citizen feedback in near-real time and provide insight into areas where the department can improve the service provided to the community, and help boost officer morale when positive feedback is provided.

With PowerEngage, text-message surveys are sent to those whose number is recorded as part of a call for service or an officer’s report. Residents that do not want to participate can simply not respond or let the department know in advance by calling 540-332-3842, and your number will not receive a survey.

As with all texts, residents may reply with STOP, and that will opt them out of all future text surveys from the department.

It is important that everyone know that these surveys should not be used to report any type of emergency or crime. As always, call 9-1-1 for any emergency or to report any criminal activity

