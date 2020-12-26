 

Staunton Police seeking missing, possibly endangered, man

Published Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, 2:42 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Keith Roberson

Keith Roberson. Photo courtesy Staunton Police Department.

The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult.

Keith Roberson is a 39-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’0 “and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Roberson was last seen on the 300 block of Hoover Street at 11 p.m. Friday night, and was last seen wearing a gray and black hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes.

He was also carrying a black backpack.

Roberson has a goatee style beard, tattoos on his neck and left arm, and a scar on his left forearm.

If you have information regarding Keith Roberson’s whereabouts, contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news
 

Comments