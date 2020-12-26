Staunton Police seeking missing, possibly endangered, man

The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult.

Keith Roberson is a 39-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’0 “and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Roberson was last seen on the 300 block of Hoover Street at 11 p.m. Friday night, and was last seen wearing a gray and black hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes.

He was also carrying a black backpack.

Roberson has a goatee style beard, tattoos on his neck and left arm, and a scar on his left forearm.

If you have information regarding Keith Roberson’s whereabouts, contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842.

