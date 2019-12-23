Staunton Police seek public help in commercial burglary case
The Staunton Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying two individuals suspected in a burglary at Rask Florist in Downtown Staunton on Dec. 21.
An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the business in the burglary, according to police.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.
