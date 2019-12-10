Staunton Police seek ID of driver in hit-and-run

Published Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, 6:22 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Staunton Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle and its driver involved in a hit and run on Monday at approximately 8 a.m. in the 1500 block of Springhill Road.

The automobile, which struck the vehicle in front of it and fled the scene, is described as a small, white vehicle with damage to the front headlight assembly and bumper.

There is no driver description.

Anyone that has information regarding the identity of the vehicle and its driver is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3845 or the Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at I -800-322-2017 .

Related