Staunton Police searching for missing teen

Published Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, 10:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Anthony Franklin is an 18-year-old male believed to be endangered due to an intellectual disability.

Franklin is 5’6″ and 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen on the 1800 block of Springhill Road on Wednesday at 4:00 pm, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and blue sneakers.

If you have information regarding Franklin’s whereabouts, contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842.

Related