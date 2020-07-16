Staunton Police search for missing teen
The City of Staunton Police Department is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Marissa Ivonne Rivera, a juvenile that was reported missing on Tuesday.
Rivera is a 17-year-old Hispanic female last seen wearing a navy blue crop top with “NASA” on it and gray jogging pants with a white stripe.
Anyone with information as to her location should contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.
