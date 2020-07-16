Staunton Police pursue leads in July 9 murder

Staunton Police continue to investigate leads in the July 9 murder of 26-year-old Bruce L. Williams Jr.

“As with every serious situation of this nature in the city, we are pursuing the investigation with all available resources and energy. We are completely focused on bringing the perpetrators to justice in this case,” Police Chief Jim Williams said Thursday.

Williams was unresponsive when officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, on the 1700 block of Springhill Road, at around 11 p.m. the night of July 9.

Officers attempted to revive Williams, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

“On behalf of the City of Staunton I offer sincere condolences to Mr. Williams’ family on their loss,” Police Chief Williams said.

Investigators have developed several promising leads, according to a news release issued by the city PD Thursday afternoon, though the department isn’t releasing details, citing the desire to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Investigators have conducted numerous interviews with individuals regarding this case but are requesting that anyone with information about the homicide contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or the Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

Callers can remain anonymous, and if information supplied helps solve the case then the caller will be eligible for a cash award of up to $1,000.

