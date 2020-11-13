Staunton Police make arrest in Blue Ridge Auto Spa arson case

The Staunton Police Department has identified the suspect involved in the Nov. 8 arson at Blue Ridge Auto Spa.

Justin C. Turner, 28, of Staunton, was arrested without incident Friday and charged with arson, breaking and entering, grand larceny and destruction of property.

Turner was also served with two outstanding warrants for grand larceny and misdemeanor destruction of property that had been obtained by the Albemarle County Police Department.

Turner is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

