Staunton Police lead search for missing, possibly endangered man

Published Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, 2:58 pm

The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult.

Delvin Sanders is a 42-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 6’2” and 185 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen in the 800 block of Statler Boulevard on Thursday at approximately 11 a.m.

Sanders was last seen wearing a black winter coat, black sweat pants, and gray/white shoes.

He has a tattoo on his neck and a scar on his left cheek.

Anyone with information regarding Sanders’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842.

