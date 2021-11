Staunton Police Department leading search for missing teen

The Staunton Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Kayla Bennett is 17 years old, approximately 5’5”, and 102 lbs. Bennett was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink shirt, a red coat and carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Kayla Bennett’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842

