Staunton Planning Commission meeting all virtual

This evening’s publicly advertised Staunton Planning Commission meeting will be conducted virtually, with all members of the commission participating on the Zoom platform.

The public will be able to listen to the audio feed online or on the public access television station (Comcast channel 7). Those members of the public wishing to participate will be able to do so via the telephone.

Participating in the Planning Commission meeting

Dial toll free number: (844) 854-2222

When prompted, enter the access code for the meeting: 619358#

You will hear the automated word “Muted”

At that point, you will have been added to the queue to share your comments with Planning Commission

While you are in the queue, you will hear the audio feed of the meeting

When you hear the automated word “Unmuted,” share your comments with Planning Commission

Participants are reminded that the Public Hearing portion of the meeting is a time for Planning Commission simply to listen to your comments

While you are in the queue, please mute the television, computer or other device on which you are listening to the meeting

The public may also communicate comments concerning the public hearing items to the commission by emailing the city planner at hartlessta@ci.staunton.va.us, or calling the Planning & Zoning Division at 540.332.3862. Voice mail messages are acceptable.

