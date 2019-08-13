Staunton Parks & Rec to host first Bark Park Day

Published Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, 12:05 pm

StauntonDogs and their humans are invited to join Staunton Parks & Recreation for the first-ever Bark Park Day from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Gypsy Hill Bark Park dog park.

This family-friendly event is free and will feature a doggie obstacle course, pet photo and costume contest, and a dog parade.

“Bark Park Day is a great opportunity to introduce more dog owners to Gypsy Hill Park’s Dog Park through a new interactive pet event,” said Ken Jacobsen, program coordinator at Staunton Parks & Recreation. “The event will provide dogs with a special day of fun, play and exercise for all to enjoy.”

Participants are encouraged to take part in the special events or just allow their pets to enjoy a day in the Bark Park.

For more information, call 540.332.3945 or check out the Facebook event.



