Staunton offers preliminary estimate for Aug. 8 flood damage: $3.1M

Published Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, 4:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The City of Staunton is estimating $3.1 million in damages from the Aug. 8 flash floods that damaged 164 public, residential and commercial properties.

This from a report that the city has filed with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The figures were generated based on damage reports from city staff and commercial and residential property owners received since Saturday.

The city is continuing to solicit damage reports from property owners for damage to private properties as a result of the flooding – reports can be made by telephone at 540.332.3960 or by email at floodreport@ci.staunton.va.us.

Any additional information received from private property owners in subsequent days will be submitted by the city to VDEM in a follow-up report.

The damage breakdown in the preliminary assessment is as follows:

Public property damage—$890,000 (major items in this category include Gypsy Hill and Montgomery Hall parks, the Augusta County Circuit Court and District Court courthouses, Johnson Street parking garage, and various sidewalks and a retaining wall in the impacted areas)

Residential property damage—$1.5 million

Commercial property damage—$750,000

“We appreciate the speed and diligence with which private property owners have contacted us with the necessary details regarding residential and commercial damages,” Staunton Fire Chief Scott Garber said. “Their cooperation during what is a very challenging time has made it possible for us to compile a comprehensive and accurate preliminary report for VDEM.”

The city now awaits a response from VDEM concerning eligibility for assistance from the state—for both the city and private property owners—and possible referral of the assessment to the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) for potential federal assistance.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments