Staunton offering free public parking downtown for 2020 holiday season

Published Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, 11:38 am

The City of Staunton is providing complimentary public parking in the downtown central business district during the 2020 holiday season.

Two-hour free parking in the Johnson Street parking garage and the Wharf parking lot begins Friday, Nov. 27 and continues through Tuesday, Dec. 22. There will also be two-hour free parking in these facilities on Monday, Dec. 28.

Free parking in all public parking facilities and on-street will run Wednesday, Dec. 23 through Friday, Dec. 25. Posted time limitations remain in effect.

Signage about complimentary parking will be positioned at the entrances to public parking facilities as a reminder to customers.

For more information about public parking, contact the Staunton City Manager’s Office at 540.332.3812.

