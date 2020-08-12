Staunton offering curbside pickup of storm-related debris to residents

Residents in residential areas of Staunton may contact the Public Works Department to arrange for special curbside collection of storm related debris from their residence.

Call 540.332.3892 or email milkmanca@ci.staunton.va.us to make arrangements.

Depending on the amount and type of material, collection may be scheduled on a resident’s regularly scheduled day for service.

News and notes

Remove trash and debris from outside areas as much as possible in advance of inclement weather forecast for the next several days. Trash collection will continue Wednesday along Lewis, Central and Augusta streets between Churchville Avenue and Johnson Street; along Beverley Street between Lewis and Market streets; and on Byers Street. Debris should be placed curbside for collection.

The Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) is coordinating flood recovery volunteers and funneling resources from the donated stockpile to those in need. Please visit the SDDA website – https://www.stauntondowntown.org/flood-resources/– to find out what donations are needed and how best to help.

Individuals and businesses may report damage by telephone at 540.332.3960 or by email at floodreport@ci.staunton.va.us.City staff will respond to your report as quickly as possible. Reports should include name, address and telephone number.

Contractor hauls of flood debris will be accepted without charge at Augusta Regional Landfill through Saturday, August 14.

Due to continued flooding impacts, the resumption of parking fees originally planned for Tuesday, August 11, will be postponed until Monday, August 17.

City officials encourage individuals to continue to observe public health guidelines regarding face coverings and physical distancing as flood cleanup and recovery efforts continue.

