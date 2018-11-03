Staunton marks 100th anniversary of World War I armistice

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, local organizations including Augusta County Historical Society, Mary Baldwin University, Staunton First Presbyterian Church, the Stonewall Brigade Museum, and the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library have organized concerts, lectures, and special events to commemorate this anniversary and to honor our Veterans.

The events begin on November 4th with Historian John Flood who will talk about Buffalo Bill and the Military Preparedness Campaigns as part of the Augusta County Historical Society Fall Meeting, which will be held at the Augusta County Government Center beginning at 3:00 pm.

The Staunton Presbyterian Church is hosting free daily lectures at 4:00 starting Monday, November 5th. Presenters include Robin von Seldeneck, CEO of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library; Nancy Sorrells of the Augusta County Historical Society; Charles Culbertson, renowned local historian and columnist; Edmund Potter, Curator of the 116th Infantry Regiment Museum; and Ben Roe, Executive Director of the Heifetz Institute. Additionally there will be free concerts each weeknight featuring the Waynesboro Symphony, The Ovation Singers, the Valley Brass Quintet featuring the Mary Baldwin Chorus, the Stonewall Brigade Band, and The Bards Ablaze Theatre Collective.

Other activities include a flag retirement ceremony, a 5K Race, Museum Open Houses, free living history programs with reenactors of the period, along with a special presentation about local African-American Soldiers during World War I. The final event for the week will be a November 11th Veterans Day Service honoring Veterans, active military members and their families at the Staunton First Presbyterian Church at 5:00 pm. For a detailed list of activities please visit www.woodrowwilson.org or call 540.885.0897. Additional questions should be referred to Laura Nordstrom at 540-885-0897 or by emailing lnordstrom@woodrowwilson.org.

On November 11, 1918, President Wilson announced the armistice proclaimed that November 11 would forever be Armistice Day in the United States. The armistice took effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. The day has evolved into Veterans Day during which all veterans are remembered and honored.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street in Staunton and includes Wilson’s birthplace, a museum, gardens, and a library and archive. The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 12 – 5 p.m. on Sundays. The WWPL’s archival collections are accessible through its e-Library or by appointment. For additional information, call 540-885-0897 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.

