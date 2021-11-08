Staunton man, child, injured in fatal Interstate 81 head-on crash

Virginia State Police Trooper E. Meyers is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County reported on Saturday at 4:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 273 mile-marker.

A 2017 Mazda CX-3 entered I-81 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a northbound 2003 Toyota Tacoma.

The driver of the Mazda, a 69-year-old female, of Edinburg, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The female was wearing a seatbelt. Her identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

A dog in the Mazda died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, a 33-year-old male, of Staunton, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Toyota, an 11-year-old female, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The female was wearing a seatbelt.

A medical condition is being considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

