Staunton man charged with second-degree murder in death of 2-year-old

Christopher S. Hoover, 23, of Staunton, was arrested by the Staunton Police Department on Monday as a result of an investigation into the death of a 2-year-old child that occurred on June 18.

Hoover was charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017

