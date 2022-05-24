Staunton man charged in string of weekend hit-and-runs in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a Staunton man on the alleged offenses of two misdemeanors hit-and-runs, two felony hit-and-runs, and DUI.

Waynesboro Police officers were dispatched on Saturday at 6 p.m. to the 2100 block of West Main Street regarding a traffic crash. Additional information was released that a vehicle involved in the traffic crash continued west on West Main Street. A short time later, information was released that there were three additional traffic crashes in the 2800 block of West Main Street, with one of the drivers leaving the area on foot.

Based on the officer’s preliminary investigation, it was determined that the vehicle that left the scene in the 2100 block of West Main Street was also involved in the crash in the 2800 block of West Main Street.

Officers were provided a direction that the alleged offender, Christopher Lewis Johnson, 47, of Staunton, had fled. Officers located Johnson in the 100 block of Lew Dewitt Boulevard, where he was subsequently arrested.

Johnson was transported to Augusta Health for medical treatment. One female passenger involved in the traffic crash was transported to Augusta Health for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

