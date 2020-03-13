Staunton man charged in Augusta County stabbing

Published Friday, Mar. 13, 2020, 11:04 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A Staunton man faces malicious wounding charges in connection with a stabbing reported early Friday morning in Augusta County.

William M. Pearson Jr., 57, was arrested in connection with the incident, reported just after midnight on the 600 block of Jefferson Highway just outside of Staunton.

Pearson was involved in a verbal altercation with a man, according to authorities, and the incident escalated and resulted in Pearson stabbing the man in the torso before he allegedly punctured the tires on the victim’s vehicle.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Pearson was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, felony destruction of property, and tampering with a vehicle. He is being held in Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Related