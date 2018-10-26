Staunton man arrested on child porn, meth charges

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Tristan Shane Hartman, 31, of Staunton was arrested without incident on Thursday as part of a joint investigation involving the Staunton Police Department and Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Hartman was charged with eight counts of knowingly possessing child pornography, and one felony charge for possession of methamphetamine.

Multiple electronic devices were seized during the execution of a search warrant at Hartman’s residence on South Madison Street. The forensic investigation of these devices continues.

Hartman is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The Staunton Police Department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment