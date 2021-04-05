Staunton man arrested in online sex predator investigation
A Staunton man is in custody after being nabbed in an online solicitation of minors sting run by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
George W. Marshall , 63, was taken into custody on April 2 and charged with one count of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
Marshall was arrested after a weeks-long covert investigation by a sheriff’s office investigator who, posing as a teenaged female, was conducting online investigations related to the solicitation of minor children.
After allegedly sending numerous explicit messages, Marshall agreed to meet the fictitious teen; he was instead confronted by investigators.
Marshall is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.