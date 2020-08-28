Staunton making sandbag materials available ahead of Laura

The City of Staunton continues preparations for the potential impact of Hurricane Laura with the current forecast showing that the remnants of the storm will affect Virginia tomorrow.

The city is providing materials to assemble sandbags at no charge to the public. Distribution of materials is scheduled through 4 p.m. today at the Wharf parking lot, accessible from Johnson Street.

No distribution of sandbag materials is scheduled over the weekend.

Further details:

Materials, including sand and bags, will be available on a first come, first served basis.Quantities are limited.

Public Works personnel will be present to provide limited assistance.

Shovels will be available for use, but individuals are encouraged to bring their own.

Individuals must transport filled sandbags to the property to be protected, without city assistance.

Materials will not be accepted for return by the city.Proper disposal is the responsibility of individuals who receive materials.

An informative video about how to fill and place sandbags can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=rj7aUwIHYlw.

