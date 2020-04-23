Staunton local COVID-19 response update: April 23

Note these important reminders about Staunton City Council’s temporary relief measures adopted in March:

Water utility customers will not be assessed a penalty or interest charge for delinquent payments of water service bills issued March 10, 2020 through June 10, 2020, provided payment is made in full on or before July 10, 2020.

Disconnections for failure to pay water service bills are suspended for the period of March 18, 2020 through July 10, 2020.

Note the amount billed for water actually used must be paid and if not paid on or before July 10, 2020, penalty and interest may apply. The amount billed for water actually used may be deferred until July 10, but will not be forgiven.

Tune in Tonight



Tune in this evening at 5:30 p.m. at www.ci.staunton.va.us/ government/city-council or on local cable channel 7 for the City Council work session that includes a joint budget work session with Staunton City Schools. The regular meeting of City Council begins at 7:30 p.m. and will include have public hearings on the budget, and proposed water fee and refuse rate increases. Directions on how to participate in the public hearings can also be found at www.ci.staunton.va.us/ government/city-council.

