Staunton Legacy Tree Project: Become a Tree Musketeer

Shenandoah Green is celebrating Earthtober with a project called the Staunton Legacy Tree Project.

You can get involved by becoming a Tree Musketeer. The goal of this campaign is the plant 2,746 trees, one for every child enrolled in the Staunton school district in 2020, and Tree Musketeers contribute with financial donations made on different levels.

Funds from local grants have been received to get this campaign started and added funds by Musketeers will insure all the trees will be planted.

In addition to financial help, volunteers can offer their time to help plant the trees.

Learn more here.

