Staunton learns plans approved for $354K annual HUD grant

The City of Staunton recently received word that its plans for annual grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Community Development have been approved by the agency.

In August, the City submitted a five-year consolidated plan and the first-year action plan for grant funds totaling approximately $354,000. The City is expected to receive this amount annually if funded by Congress.

The federal funds are available to the City because it has been designated as an entitlement community, allowing the City to assist with a variety of community development needs, including the revitalization of neighborhoods, economic development, and improvement of community facilities and services, particularly for low-to-moderate-income residents. The City can use the funds to assess and address housing and homeless needs, as well as services and facilities for persons with disabilities, HIV/AIDS, and the elderly.

As part of the grant requirements, the City identified projects and local partner agencies that will help to accomplish some of those projects. Citizen participation helped the City identify those projects and partners.

