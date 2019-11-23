Staunton leaders learn about light pollution, smart outdoor lighting

Published Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, 8:42 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

At the request of the Newtown Neighborhood Association, Staunton representatives participated in a community lighting workshop earlier this month aimed at helping participants learn about light pollution and its impact on cities.

Bob Parks of the Smart Outdoor Lighting Alliance presented information about best practices for community-friendly lighting, explained how to create ordinances that support visually appealing lighting, and shared American Medical Association recommendations for street lighting and specific steps that Staunton can take to make its outdoor lighting more community-friendly.

In the past, the City has supported the use of visually appealing lighting on projects like the Staunton Downtown Development Association’s Bright Lights on Beverley and appreciated the opportunity to learn more about the concepts of community-friendly lighting and their potential application to City projects.

Related

Comments