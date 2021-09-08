Staunton Kroger to host Shop to Stop Hunger event

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Kroger Mid-Atlantic will come together for a Shop to Stop Hunger event at the Kroger store located at 850 Statler Blvd. in Staunton on Thursday.

In Shop to Stop Hunger, participants race against the clock and each other in an effort to curb hunger across the region. Each shopper will have 60 seconds to fill their carts with as much food as possible.

The winner will be the contestant who collects the most pounds of food — earning the coveted “Cart Away Hunger” trophy and bragging rights. In addition, Kroger shoppers can “vote” for their favorite contestants by placing food in their corresponding barrels or making donations online. The victor will have the cart with the highest dollar value and the most community “votes” from shoppers.

As co-sponsors, Kroger and Kathy Moran Wealth Group will cover all costs of the event and donate the groceries directly to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The food bank has been holding Shop to Stop Hunger events since 2013, leading to more than 453,000 meals for neighbors in need.

Those in attendance at the 10 a.m. event will be:

Karen Ratzlaff, chief philanthropy officer, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Denise Cotter, Waynesboro Public Schools (contestant)

Maria Knecht, Weaver Insurance & Financial Advisors (contestant)

Jackie Kurtz, Atlantic Union Bank (contestant)

Katie Campbell Spurlock, H.L. Lang & Co. Jewelers (contestant)

Won Un, Central United Methodist Church/Central Feeding Ministry (contestant)