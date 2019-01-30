Staunton: Johnson Street garage open to all customers starting Feb. 1

The City of Staunton will open the Johnson Street parking garage to all customers beginning Friday.

The City partially reopened the garage to existing monthly customers only in December after a seven-month closure for renovation.

Because the garage renovation is not complete and the top ramp and deck remain closed, the City wanted to assess the garage’s capacity for several weeks to ensure it could accommodate hourly and daily customers, in addition to existing and new monthly customers.

The finishing touches will be put on the garage in the spring, including painting, top coating and concrete work. There are no plans to close the garage again while final work is underway, and the project cost is not expected to change.