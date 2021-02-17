Staunton issues Winter Weather Advisory

The City of Staunton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, and is encouraging residents to pay attention to news sources for updated forecasts and to check the city website and social media platforms for changes to the operating schedule for city offices.

Street preparation

Public works preparations including application of salt brine to city streets will commence this evening in anticipation of inclement weather beginning overnight and into early tomorrow morning. The public is encouraged to avoid travel as much as possible.

Where to park

Though there will be no parking restrictions in effect, vehicle operators are strongly encouraged to avoid on-street parking at any location within the City, downtown or elsewhere, to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of snow removal. Parking in the New Street and Johnson Street parking garages will be free beginning at 5:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, February 17), until the storm has ended and snow removal has been completed in the downtown central business district.

A subsequent advisory will be issued prior to resumption of normal operation of the parking garages.

Personal preparations

While the exact nature and duration of the upcoming winter weather event is uncertain at this time, there is the potential for sleet and freezing rain which could result in power outages in our area. Residents are encouraged to consider and plan for their personal safety in the event of an outage, including preparations to be self-sufficient for up to 72 hours.

Snow, sleet and ice removal

The City Code requires that residents and business owners remove snow, sleet or ice in front of their home or place of business promptly. Sidewalks must be cleared within six hours after precipitation stops.

If the precipitation falls at night, residents and business owners have until noon the following day to clear a public walkway.

City staff will continue to monitor the weather situation and will issue additional information as appropriate during the event.

