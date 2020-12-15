Staunton issues inclement weather advisory

The City of Staunton has issued an inclement weather advisory in anticipation of tomorrow’s upcoming forecas winter storm.

Beverley Street parking restriction

Public Works preparations, including application of salt brine to city streets, commenced earlier today and continue in anticipation of inclement weather beginning early tomorrow morning. Parking will be prohibited on Beverley Street from Lewis Street to Market Street beginning on Wednesday morning, Dec. 16, at 6 a.m. The parking restriction will remain in effect as long as necessary to facilitate snow removal operations.

Where to park

Motorists are required to observe the parking restriction on Beverley Street and are strongly encouraged to avoid parking on all other city streets, to support snow removal. Parking in the New Street and Johnson Street parking garages will be free beginning at 5:30 p.m. today (Tuesday, Dec. 15), until the storm has ended and snow removal has been completed in the downtown central business district.

A subsequent advisory will be issued prior to resumption of normal operation of the parking garages.

Snow, sleet, ice removal

City code requires that residents and business owners remove snow, sleet or ice in front of their home or place of business promptly. Sidewalks must be cleared within six hours after precipitation stops. If the precipitation falls at night, residents and business owners have until noon the following day to clear a public walkway.

The city appreciates timely compliance with these requirements to protect the safety and well-being of pedestrians and to keep business activity viable in the downtown area.

City staff will continue to monitor the weather situation and will issue additional information as appropriate during the event.

