Staunton issues inclement weather advisory

Published Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, 5:32 pm

The City of Staunton is issuing an inclement weather advisory in anticipation of this weekend’s forecast winter storm.

Preparation

Public Works preparations, including application of salt brine to city streets, commenced earlier today and will continue in anticipation of inclement weather beginning late Saturday night.

Downtown Parking Restrictions

Street parking will be prohibited on Beverley Street from Lewis Street to Market Street beginning Sunday at 12:01 am. The parking restriction will remain in effect as long as necessary to facilitate snow removal operations.

Where to Park

Vehicle operators are required to observe the parking restriction on Beverley Street and are strongly encouraged to avoid on-street parking at any other location within the city, downtown or elsewhere, to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of snow removal. Parking in the New Street and Johnson Street parking garages will be free beginning at 5:30 pm today until the storm has ended and snow removal has been completed in the downtown central business district.

A subsequent advisory will be issued prior to resumption of normal operation of the parking garages.

Refuse/Recycling Collection

Because collection personnel and equipment will be utilized in snow removal operations, refuse and recycling collection normally scheduled for Monday, Feb. 1 will be rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Snow, Sleet and Ice Removal

The City Code requires that residents and business owners remove snow, sleet or ice in front of their home or place of business promptly. Sidewalks must be cleared within six hours after precipitation stops. If the precipitation falls at night, residents and business owners have until noon the following day to clear a public walkway.

City staff will continue to monitor the weather situation and will issue additional information as appropriate during the event.

