Staunton issues citywide burn ban for Thursday, Friday

A citywide burn ban is in effect in Staunton on Thursday and Friday due to a Fire Weather Watch.

This means no open-air burning is allowed, not even fires in fire pits or campfires or cooking fires. These conditions could lead to significant increases in outdoor fire spread.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes and matches.

Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.

