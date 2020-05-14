Staunton Innovation Hub welcomes new business development manager

Published Thursday, May. 14, 2020, 10:28 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Staunton Innovation Hub has announced the addition of Hannah Cooper, Business Development Manager, to its team.

Cooper, who will be responsible for sales and marketing, event planning, public relations, and general operations, comes to the Staunton Innovation Hub with more than 10 years of business development and event planning experience.

Most recently she worked with the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce in Fishersville, where she served as the membership engagement director. During her tenure at the Chamber, she directed membership and sponsorship development, planned and executed more than 200 events, and assisted with the overall strength and vitality of the Chamber.

Prior to her time at the Chamber, she held a management position at CrossKeys Vineyards, where she led teams to successfully execute an abundance of large weddings and events.

“Hannah is a force to be reckoned with, and we are incredibly honored and excited to have her join the project,” said Peter Denbigh, co-founder of the Staunton Innovation Hub. “She brings a powerful combination of energy, ideas, experience, and follow-through. As part of her efforts, our community will see more fantastic events and capital campaigns, both of which are crucial to our mission of reducing barriers to innovation. As a Shenandoah Valley native, she will also work to reinforce our perspective of “one valley”, and how all of our communities can collaborate to bolster our collective success.”

More on Staunton Innovation Hub online at stauntonhub.com.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments