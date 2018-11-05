Staunton Innovation Hub is expanding

LGBT Tech’s space is transitioning to 1,300 square feet of co-working space for Staunton Innovation Hub members.

The Hub is an entrepreneurial ecosystem and co-working space in Downtown Staunton that provides meeting and event spaces for freelancers and businesses.

One of the main goals of the Staunton Innovation Hub is to allow businesses to innovate and continue to grow and today, LGBT Tech and the Staunton Innovation Hub are doing exactly that.

“LGBT Tech originally envisioned taking in thousands of pounds of technology to recycle it for our national PowerOn program but earlier this year we struck a deal a recycling facility in Winchester, meaning all of that technology goes directly there. We also recognized that co-working was limited in the current building, so we connected with the Staunton Innovation Hub team and realized we could take the unused space and open it up for more co-working.” said Christopher Wood, Executive Director of LGBT Tech “This is what business is all about and the Staunton Innovation Hub is one of the best places to kickstart your ideas because they are ready to innovate and help no matter what stage your idea is in.”

LGBT Tech will continue to have dedicated desks in the co-working space and continue to work with the Staunton Innovation Hub as they get ready to start construction on the next phase. LGBT Tech will also still be collecting old technology with onsite collection bins.

“We are delighted that LGBT Tech has identified a model that allows them to scale more efficiently, thereby deepening the impact they have on their clients. The Staunton Innovation Hub’s mission is to reduce barriers to innovation. By having an open channel of communication, we identified an opportunity that keeps both organization’s missions at the forefront. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with LGBT Tech as with all of our members!” said Peter Denbigh, founder of the Staunton Innovation and Sklyer Innovations.

Currently, the Staunton Innovation Hub offers month to month coworking memberships that are available in this newly designed space. Curious? Come on by and check it out. www.stauntonhub.com

