Staunton in-person early voting to begin Sept. 18 in City Hall lobby

Published Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Staunton’s Voter Registration Office is announcing that in-person early voting will begin in the City Hall Lobby on Sept. 18 and will run through Oct. 31.

Voting hours will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., with Saturday hours from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.

There is no justification required to allow individuals to vote early if they desire. Voters are reminded to bring an acceptable form of ID to make their voting experience as efficient as possible, and are reminded to wear masks and observe physical distancing while inside City Hall.

Anyone with questions should contact the registrar’s office at (540) 332-3840. Full details on elections and voting information can be found at www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/registrar .

Note these important dates:

Sept. 18 Early Voting starts

Early Voting starts Oct. 13 Deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration In-person 5 p.m. Online 11:59 p.m.

Deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration Oct. 23 Last day to submit an application to vote by mail either online, fax or mail by 5 p.m.

Last day to submit an application to vote by mail either online, fax or mail by 5 p.m. Oct. 31 Last day to vote early in-person by 5 p.m.

Last day to vote early in-person by 5 p.m. Nov. 3 Election Day

Related

Comments