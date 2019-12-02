Staunton hosting Cherish Every Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 7

The second annual Cherish Every Christmas event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 3-7 p.m. in Downtown Staunton.

Cherish Every Christmas includes activities at businesses located throughout Downtown Staunton and benefits local children and families facing the battle against cancer.

Guests can look forward to Father Christmas arriving at the Train Station, carriage rides from Classic Carriage ($5 each | 2 and under ride free), a Winter Express Trolley with a reading of The Polar Express and treats from Clocktower Eats and Sweets ($5 per golden ticket | 2 and under ride free), a tree lighting, ugly sweater contest and caroling in the Wharf.

Forty businesses will decorate a spindle tree. The top three winning businesses will donate their prize to the charity of their choice. The public will be asked to vote on Facebook.

A complete list of participating businesses, events and activities can be found at

https://www.facebook.com/events/1481109772038343/

