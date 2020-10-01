Staunton High School reports impressive 2020 graduation rate

Published Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, 10:47 am

Staunton High School reported a 92 percent graduation rate for its Class of 2020 cohort, continuing a decade-long trend of increases.

The graduation rate has steadily improved since 2010, when that year’s graduating cohort registered an 81 percent graduation rate.

Of the students included in the 2020 cohort:

92 percent earned a Virginia-recognized diploma

1 percent earned a GED

5 percent remain enrolled

2 percent dropped out

More than half of the diplomas issued by Staunton City Schools were Advanced Studies diplomas.

“Our 2020 graduates had a very different ending to their senior year, with the closing of schools in March 2020,” said Executive Director of Instruction Stephanie Haskins. “Despite this setback, we have many reasons to be proud of our recent graduates. This group of graduates had the highest rate of graduation to date, and they are academically and socially prepared for the challenges they will face in college, career, and life.”

