Staunton: Heavy trash collection begins second week in April

The City of Staunton will provide its annual heavy trash, brush and limb collection April 6–10.

Residents may dispose of large, bulky items such as old appliances, furniture, household goods and yard waste. Residents should place items for collection at the curb by 7 a.m., April 6.

This service is available for residential pick up only. If you currently live in an apartment, check with your property manager to find out how trash disposal is handled.

If your items are not picked up by April 10, please leave them at the curb. Our crew will pick them up as soon as possible. Collection often continues into the following week.

Exclusions

The City will not pick up hazardous waste items, car batteries, oil-based paint, pesticides, stumps, rocks, concrete, old vehicles, building materials and tires.

Please note that hazardous waste items like kerosene can be disposed of during the Augusta County Landfill’s Household Hazardous Waste Day, usually scheduled in for the fall. More information is available at http://www.ascawater.com/ cleanups.

Tires & Electronics

Tires and electronic equipment can be taken to the Gypsy Hill Park Football Stadium parking lot for disposal between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. Any electronic equipment, including televisions, computers and printers will be accepted and recycled.

Tires must be off the rim, and residents are limited to four per household. Only car and pickup tires will be accepted.

There will be no curbside pickup of tires and electronics; they must be delivered to the drop-off site at Gypsy Hill Park.

